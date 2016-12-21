AC Transit Unveils the Second Phase of AC Go
The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District announces the second installment of AC Go - AC Transit's unprecedented expansion of service which initially launched in June 2016. In this phase, riders will experience all new Line 19 with service to the City of Alameda, extending Line 14 to the West Oakland BART station, and streamlining Line 617 to Skyline High School.
