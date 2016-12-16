2 Alameda Co. deputies no longer work...

2 Alameda Co. deputies no longer working with dept.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced the two deputies seen beating a man on surveillance video last November are no longer working for the department. Authorities said the incident started in San Leandro when deputies approached the suspect, identified as Stanislav Petrov , sitting in a stolen car.

