2 Alameda Co. deputies no longer working with dept.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced the two deputies seen beating a man on surveillance video last November are no longer working for the department. Authorities said the incident started in San Leandro when deputies approached the suspect, identified as Stanislav Petrov , sitting in a stolen car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Dudley
|175
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Carnac the Magnif...
|17,452
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Tue
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
|1977 ADay on the Green
|Dec 18
|Jeff the drunk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC