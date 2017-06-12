Walton County approves ordinance regulating medical marijuana dispensaries
By DOTTY NIST With the expiration of a partial 90-day moratorium on applications for medical marijuana dispensaries, Walton County has approved its first ordinance regulating these dispensaries. The measure applies to the unincorporated area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at De Funiak Springs Herald-Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alachua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Ronny Fort
|33
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|Jun 10
|Karen
|3
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|Fort white Easter good or bad
|May 25
|DayT386
|1
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alachua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC