'Rat Lungworm' Parasite Found In Five Florida Counties

JULY 02: Handlers train rats to detect different types of mines and unexploded ordnance on July 2, 2015 in Siem Reap, Cambodia. The Cambodian Mine Action Center working with the Belgian NGO APOPO has recently begun testing the feasibility of using large mine detection rats from Tanzania to help clear fields of mines and unexploded ordnance in one of the most bombed and mined countries in the world.

