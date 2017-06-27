'Rat Lungworm' Parasite Found In Five...

'Rat Lungworm' Parasite Found In Five Florida Counties

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: NBC Miami

JULY 02: Handlers train rats to detect different types of mines and unexploded ordnance on July 2, 2015 in Siem Reap, Cambodia. The Cambodian Mine Action Center working with the Belgian NGO APOPO has recently begun testing the feasibility of using large mine detection rats from Tanzania to help clear fields of mines and unexploded ordnance in one of the most bombed and mined countries in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Jun 25 Cordelia Walvis 23
Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09) Jun 22 Ashole 4
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Jun 13 Ronny Fort 33
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb '17 Solarman 1
Alachua living (Dec '16) Dec '16 LookingForANewStart 1
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC