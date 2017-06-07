New test detects Zika virus in less t...

New test detects Zika virus in less than an hour

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Florida Today

A new, inexpensive 3-D printed, battery-powered testing kit they've developed can turn the test results around in about half an hour. New test detects Zika virus in less than an hour A new, inexpensive 3-D printed, battery-powered testing kit they've developed can turn the test results around in about half an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
Fort white Easter good or bad May 25 DayT386 1
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb '17 Solarman 1
Alachua living Dec '16 LookingForANewStart 1
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alachua County was issued at June 07 at 4:02PM EDT

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC