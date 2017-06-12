Gainsville-Hawthorne State Trail
The Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail is a 16.5-mile-long rail trail that once was a corridor for the Florida Southern Railway. The trail has 2 lanes, a paved one for hikers, cyclists, and skaters, the other a grassy one for equestrians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BellaOnline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alachua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Ronny Fort
|33
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|Jun 10
|Karen
|3
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|Fort white Easter good or bad
|May 25
|DayT386
|1
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alachua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC