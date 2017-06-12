Aldi announces plans for more U.S. st...

Aldi announces plans for more U.S. stores as its Jacksonville expansion continues

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Trend

The first Aldi in Northeast Florida opened in 2014 in St. Augustine with Jacksonville's first Aldi coming to in 2015. Aldi is rapidly expanding in the Jacksonville market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) 18 min Ronny Fort 33
Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09) Jun 10 Karen 3
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
Fort white Easter good or bad May 25 DayT386 1
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC