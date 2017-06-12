Aldi announces plans for more U.S. stores as its Jacksonville expansion continues
The first Aldi in Northeast Florida opened in 2014 in St. Augustine with Jacksonville's first Aldi coming to in 2015. Aldi is rapidly expanding in the Jacksonville market.
