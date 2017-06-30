30-year veteran of FHP struck, killed...

30-year veteran of FHP struck, killed by vehicle on I-75

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: WWSB

ALACHUA CO., FL - The Florida Highway Patrol lost a 30-year veteran in the line of duty on Saturday. The official Twitter of the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol posted around 10 p.m. Saturday, "It is with heavy hearts that we report #FHP Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Jun 25 Cordelia Walvis 23
Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09) Jun 22 Ashole 4
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Jun 13 Ronny Fort 33
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb '17 Solarman 1
Alachua living (Dec '16) Dec '16 LookingForANewStart 1
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC