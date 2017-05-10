Secretary Detzner Announces Winners of 2017 Florida History Day State Contest
Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Museum of Florida History are pleased to announce the winners of the annual Florida History Day state competition, formerly known as Florida History Fair, held in Tallahassee on May 7-9. More than 60,000 students from around Florida participated in Florida History Day this year and the top entries from each county competed at the state contest.
