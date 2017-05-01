Nanotherapeutics Bohumil S.R.O. And Praha Vaccines A.S. Finalize...
Nanotherapeutics Bohumil S.R.O. And Praha Vaccines A.S. Finalize Transfer Of Human Vaccine Manufacturing Enterprise In The Czech Republic ALACHUA, Fla. & PUNE, India-- --Nanotherapeutics Bohumil s.r.o. and Cyrus Poonawalla Group announced today the final transfer of Nanotherapeutics Bohumil s.r.o.'s vaccine production enterprise located in Bohumil, Czech Republic to Praha Vaccines a.s. The enterprise agreement transfers a 150,000-square foot Biosafety Level-3 capable manufacturing facility and other ancillary and support buildings located in Bohumil, Czech Republic, along with the existing employees, contracts, and other assets on a going concern basis, which Nanotherapeutics previously acquired from Baxter International in 2015.
