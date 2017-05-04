Find Out Florida: Where Was Paradise In Alachua County?
This story is part of Find Out Florida, a WUFT News series built from your questions. Cynthia White asked us, "Among the lost towns of Alachua County is one called 'Paradise.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alachua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yogi
|Apr 27
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|We give you a spanking this weekend (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Ole smoky
|1
|Gary Johnson (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Defektor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alachua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC