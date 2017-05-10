District Declares Wtaer Shortage Warning For Several Counties
LIVE OAK, FLA., May 4, 2017 Decreased rainfall amounts and declining hydrological conditions across North Florida has the Suwannee River Water Management District declaring a water shortage warning for portions of the district to encourage water users to be mindful of water usage and implement water conservation practices. The warning does not create additional restrictions on water use and is primarily used as an informational tool to bring awareness to current hydrological conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.
Add your comments below
Alachua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yogi
|Apr 27
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|We give you a spanking this weekend (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Ole smoky
|1
|Gary Johnson (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Defektor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alachua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC