Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AG...

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Sat dgm911 32
Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09) Sat Karen 3
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
Fort white Easter good or bad May 25 DayT386 1
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC