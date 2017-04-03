Tornado watch posted for Volusia and ...

Tornado watch posted for Volusia and Flagler counties and North Florida overnight

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A line of storms approaching from the Gulf of Mexico has prompted the National Weather Service to post a tornado watch for much of Florida north of the Interstate 4 corridor, including Volusia and Flagler counties and 17 other counties. A watch means it's possible the approaching severe storms could contain a tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) 9 hr eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Mon YoYo 16
4th Annual Johnny B Bryant Easter event -- goo... Apr 3 Lane4233 1
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
My true love Mar 20 Brock Harvhesther 1
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Alachua County was issued at April 06 at 12:10AM EDT

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC