Healthcare, Gender-Neutral Bathrooms, Russia Among Topics Addressed At Yoho's 4th Town Hall

Tuesday Apr 11

Rep. Ted Yoho and Gainesville Indivisible, the local chapter of the national group, once again teamed up to host a town hall Monday evening. The often contentious, rowdy crowd reacted to many of Yoho's controversial views on the topics addressed at the town hall including healthcare, gender-neutral bathrooms, Planned Parenthood, medical marijuana, climate change, tax reform and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

