Florida Department of Agriculture and...

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Hosts Statewide Zika Workshops

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services hosted a series of Zika workshops for mosquito control programs throughout Florida, which concluded last week. The department hosted regional workshops in the following counties to discuss mosquito surveillance and control measures: Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon and Okaloosa.

