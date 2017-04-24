Canada marijuana company purchasing F...

Canada marijuana company purchasing Florida grower Chestnut Hill Tree Farm

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Miami Herald

One of the largest players in Canada's cannabis industry is buying into Florida's expanding medical marijuana market as part of a $60 million bid to purchase and operate one of the state's seven license-holders. Aphria, a publicly traded firm based out of Ontario, plans to use an affiliate to purchase most or all the assets of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm, the Alachua nursery that operates CHT Medical.

Alachua, FL

