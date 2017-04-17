BioFlorida's 14th Annual Celebration of Biotechnology
The community is invited to attend the 14th annual Celebration of Biotechnology on Thursday, May 4th, from 9:30 am until 1:00 pm, at Foundation Park, Alachua, Fla. ABOUT: The Celebration of Biotechnology is an outdoor event showcasing the life sciences community in the region and throughout Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Alachua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 12
|Jack o latern
|3
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|We give you a spanking this weekend (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Ole smoky
|1
|Gary Johnson (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Defektor
|1
|Officers placed in all Alachua schools (Jan '13)
|Sep '15
|well
|7
Find what you want!
Search Alachua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC