Three Gainesville City Commission Seats Up For Grabs Tuesday
Elections for the Gainesville City Commission are tomorrow, with District 2, District 3 and one of the At-Large seats at stake. "We've had such a great turnout for early voting and so far, for vote by mail," said Kim Barton, Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.
