Three Gainesville City Commission Sea...

Three Gainesville City Commission Seats Up For Grabs Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Elections for the Gainesville City Commission are tomorrow, with District 2, District 3 and one of the At-Large seats at stake. "We've had such a great turnout for early voting and so far, for vote by mail," said Kim Barton, Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Wed Mr Pibbs 21
Karen's cuts Mar 9 Shelly 3
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 8 Whyia 36
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar 2 Smason 31
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar 1 bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb 25 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC