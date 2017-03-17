Memorial Service Honors The Lives Of Two UF Students
On Thursday the UF community honored the memory of two fallen students who died in a traffic accident over spring break. Under the warm glow of a setting sun, the University of Florida's architecture lawn served as the location for the university community to gather and honor two fallen UF students with a candlelight vigil.
