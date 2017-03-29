Home Bound Man Finds Freedom
Riding down his newly paved sidewalk his used and battered wheelchair, Armondo Velesco-Farnes left his home and waved to his neighbors for the first time in 2 1/2 years Friday afternoon. Thanks to Rebuilding Together North Central Florida, a non-profit home repair agency founded in Alachua, Valesco-Farnes is now able to leave his home to do everyday tasks.
