Home Bound Man Finds Freedom

Riding down his newly paved sidewalk his used and battered wheelchair, Armondo Velesco-Farnes left his home and waved to his neighbors for the first time in 2 1/2 years Friday afternoon. Thanks to Rebuilding Together North Central Florida, a non-profit home repair agency founded in Alachua, Valesco-Farnes is now able to leave his home to do everyday tasks.

