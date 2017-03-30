Gallery: Women's History Month Charity Art Show
Photos capturing the Women's History Month Charity Art Show, put on by UF's Women's Student Association. The free event featured a hygiene product collection drive for PACE Alachua, a school providing therapy and small-class instruction to at-risk young women.
