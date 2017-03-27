Florida Farmer Believes Beef Consumption Is Thriving Despite Reported Decline
Americans consumed 19 percent less beef from 2005-2014, according to the NRDC's new study , which resulted in the "biggest driver behind a 10 percent per capita decrease in diet-related climate pollution during the same time period." Jesse Green, owner of Greenway Farm said that beef consumption is not down, but the way that beef is bought has changed.
