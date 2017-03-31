Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alachua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|We give you a spanking this weekend (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Ole smoky
|1
|Gary Johnson (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Defektor
|1
|Officers placed in all Alachua schools (Jan '13)
|Sep '15
|well
|7
|Review: Capstone Logistics (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Craig4morg
|1
|State struggles with shortage of primary care docs (Jul '13)
|Apr '15
|_Learsi
|13
Find what you want!
Search Alachua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC