Alachua County Farmers, Homeless Prep...

Alachua County Farmers, Homeless Preparing For Late-Season Freeze

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Farmers, homeless people and others in Alachua County are making preparations for the freeze expected for tonight across North Central Florida. Roy Brown, owner and operator of Brown's Farm in Hawthorne, Florida, has been watering his corn, beans, squash, watermelon and other plants today, and he also covered the more sensitive ones to protect them from frost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My true love Mar 20 Brock Harvhesther 1
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Mar 15 Mr Pibbs 21
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 8 Whyia 36
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb '17 Solarman 1
Alachua living Dec '16 LookingForANewStart 1
We give you a spanking this weekend (Sep '16) Sep '16 Ole smoky 1
Gary Johnson (Mar '16) Mar '16 Defektor 1
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC