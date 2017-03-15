Alachua County Farmers, Homeless Preparing For Late-Season Freeze
Farmers, homeless people and others in Alachua County are making preparations for the freeze expected for tonight across North Central Florida. Roy Brown, owner and operator of Brown's Farm in Hawthorne, Florida, has been watering his corn, beans, squash, watermelon and other plants today, and he also covered the more sensitive ones to protect them from frost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Alachua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My true love
|Mar 20
|Brock Harvhesther
|1
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Mar 15
|Mr Pibbs
|21
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Mar 8
|Whyia
|36
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|We give you a spanking this weekend (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Ole smoky
|1
|Gary Johnson (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Defektor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alachua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC