Alachua County Donates 11 Lots To Habitat For Humanity
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners authorized the donation of 11 county-owned lots to Habitat for Humanity Tuesday. Over the next several years, affordable housing will be built for qualifying families on the lots, located in the Hammock Oaks subdivision, according to Scott Winzeler, executive director for Alachua County Habitat for Humanity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
