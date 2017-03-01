Local Partners Seek To Improve Water Quality Of Santa Fe River

LIVE OAK, FLA, Feb. 16, 2017 The Suwannee River Water Management District has successfully secured initial funding for a project that will significantly reduce pollutants and improve water quality to the Santa Fe River basin. Located in Alachua, FL, the Mill Creek Sink Water Quality Improvement Project is estimated to reduce nitrogen pollutants by 70%, helping to ensure the water recharged to the Floridan aquifer meets regulatory and health standards for the Santa Fe River.

