Local Law Enforcement Agencies Aim To Lower Rising Injury, Fatality Rates From Crashes

Following a statewide 18 percent increase in fatal crashes over the last three years, local law enforcement agencies are sending more officers to crash-prone areas. The effort, part of the revamped Arrive Alive program from the 1970s, calls on officers, deputies and troopers throughout the state to spend 15 to 20 minutes in areas that see a large number of serious crashes throughout Florida.

