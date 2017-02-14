Higher Than Average Rainfall To Start...

Higher Than Average Rainfall To Start The Year

Tuesday Feb 14

LIVE OAK, FLA, Feb. 14, 2017 Rainfall across the Suwannee River Water Management District was up 15% from the long-term average for January. January rainfall averaged 4.56" across the District, up from the average of 3.95".

Alachua, FL

