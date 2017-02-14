Higher Than Average Rainfall To Start The Year
LIVE OAK, FLA, Feb. 14, 2017 Rainfall across the Suwannee River Water Management District was up 15% from the long-term average for January. January rainfall averaged 4.56" across the District, up from the average of 3.95".
