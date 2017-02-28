19 year old Alachua resident claims t...

19 year old Alachua resident claims top prize in $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Carlos Carranza Casas, 19, of Alachua, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Deerhaven Marathon, located at 9600 Northwest 13 The new $5 Scratch-Off game, $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER, launched in January and features more than $182.8 million in prizes, including 44 top prizes of $500,000.

