Santa Fe High School Student Arrested With Concealed Weapons

Alachua Police arrested and charged a Santa Fe High School student with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon on campus and one count of aggravated assault today. At approximately 9:00 a.m. the school resource officer and staff approached Austin Cormican, 18, of Micanopy, Fla., who had multiple weapons in his backpack at the time, according to a release by the Alachua Police Department.

