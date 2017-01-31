Gov. Scott's "Fighting for Florida's Future" budget invests...
Governor Rick Scott's "Fighting for Florida's Future" Budget proposes $3.1 billion for the Department of Children and Families to continue to keep vulnerable families safe and expand community behavioral health services. This funding will also support resident and staff safety at the state's mental health treatment facilities.
