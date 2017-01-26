Census Volunteers Survey Homeless In Alachua
Theresa Lowe knows she can't hear every story of homelessness in Gainesville, but she hears as many as she can. "[The survey] asks some basic demographic questions," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alachua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|8 hr
|JimBob Walton
|3
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|9 hr
|JimBob Walton
|15
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Steven Gentry
|Jan 1
|Tree lover
|1
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec '16
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alachua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC