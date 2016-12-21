Two Greater Gainesville, FL Counties Named a TechHire Community by the White House
The White House has announced Alachua and Bradford Counties both located in Florida's Greater Gainesville region together as one of the nation's latest TechHire communities. Greater Gainesville joins a network of 70 TechHire communities across the country receiving support to ?bring new jobs to local economies, facilitate business growth, and give local residents a pathway into the middle class," according to the official news release .
