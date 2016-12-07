Department Of Defense Opens Biomedica...

Department Of Defense Opens Biomedical Countermeasure Facility In Alachua

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The DOD has partnered with the local, private company Nanotherapeutics to make vaccines and medical products to support the troops from biological weapons and the country from surprise infection outbreaks. The White House sent a letter to the DOD in 2010 asking the department to create a facility that would speed up and better control the process of manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines for the troops, joint program executive officer for chemical and biological defense, Douglas Bryce said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alachua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alachua living Dec 20 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
gainesville is horrible (Oct '11) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 58
Financial Survey at UF Nov '16 Dicky 2
We give you a spanking this weekend Sep '16 Ole smoky 1
Gary Johnson (Mar '16) Mar '16 Defektor 1
News Officers placed in all Alachua schools (Jan '13) Sep '15 well 7
See all Alachua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alachua Forum Now

Alachua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alachua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alachua, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC