Department Of Defense Opens Biomedical Countermeasure Facility In Alachua

The DOD has partnered with the local, private company Nanotherapeutics to make vaccines and medical products to support the troops from biological weapons and the country from surprise infection outbreaks. The White House sent a letter to the DOD in 2010 asking the department to create a facility that would speed up and better control the process of manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines for the troops, joint program executive officer for chemical and biological defense, Douglas Bryce said.

