County-level analysis on women's poverty, access to opportunity, more.

A new county-level analysis of the status of women in Florida, released by the Institute for Women's Policy Research in partnership with the Florida Women's Funding Alliance , finds that women in Florida have higher rates of poverty, lower educational attainment, and lower access to health insurance coverage than women in the United States overall, but the state ranks 5th in the nation on women's business ownership. The report estimates that if working women in Florida were paid the same as comparable men - men who are of the same age, have the same level of education, work the same number of hours, and have the same urban/rural status - the poverty rate among all working women would fall by 57.3 percent.

