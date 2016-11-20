Community Schools Offer Promising Sol...

Community Schools Offer Promising Solution For Struggling Schools In Alachua

Wednesday

Students in Lake Forest Elementary School help harvest vegetables in the school garden as part of the Enriching Lake Forest afterschool program. Lake Forest Elementary School is a struggling school in Alachua County and community grants like the civic engagement grant from the Bob Graham Center for Public Service allow for programs like the school garden to exist.

Alachua, FL

