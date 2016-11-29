New Fla. Law Gets A Few More Mail-In Ballots Counted

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections staff count and sort ballots during a canvassing meeting on Nov. 1. Thanks to a new Florida law, the several hundred Alachua County voters who would have previously had their ballots not counted because of mismatched signatures had the chance to fix the signatures in the elections earlier this month. Under a new law, a few North Central Florida residents whose ballots previously would have discarded had them counted in the elections earlier this month.

