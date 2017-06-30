University of Akron's LeBron James Family Foundation College of...
The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education at the University of Akron will expand its Community Connectors youth mentorship program through grant funds from the Ohio Department of Education. The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education at the University of Akron will expand its Community Connectors youth mentorship program through grant funds from the Ohio Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12)
|Jun 24
|BOTH partys Crooks
|11
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC