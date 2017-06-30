United Way of Summit County's Day of Action draws more than 1,500 volunteers to community...

Volunteers from 41 Akron-area businesses contributed more than 10,000 service hours revitalizing neighborhoods during United Way of Summit County's Day of Action on June 21. Volunteers from 41 Akron-area businesses contributed more than 10,000 service hours revitalizing neighborhoods during United Way of Summit County's Day of Action on June 21.( AKRON, Ohio -- United Way of Summit County's annual Day of Action brought together 1,525 volunteers to participate in 41 service projects across the county on June 21. The turnout nearly doubled last year's Day of Action. Volunteers represented 41 local businesses, including GOJO Industries, EarthQuaker Devices and Akron Children's Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.