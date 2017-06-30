Strong acting in OSF's 'As You Like It'
Love and falling in love is the theme of William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," which the Ohio Shakespeare Festival is performing through July 16 outdoors at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. The lesson of this script is simple - love is fun and marriage is even more fun, and getting there is half the fun.
