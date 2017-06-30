Downtown project to get $5 million in tax credits
A project to redevelop a strip of vacant buildings north of the Akron Civic Theatre is closer to reality with the announcement June 28 that it has been awarded $5.03 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits. That major project is one of several in the state to be awarded Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits, the Ohio Development Services Agency announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12)
|Jun 24
|BOTH partys Crooks
|11
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC