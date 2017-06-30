Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study hosts Switching Gears conference July 26
A conference focused on sharing ideas to make Northeast Ohio more pedestrian and bicycle friendly will be held at Barberton High School on July 26. The event will include speakers, breakout sessions and a community walk or bike ride. A conference focused on sharing ideas to make Northeast Ohio more pedestrian and bicycle friendly will be held at Barberton High School on July 26. The event will include speakers, breakout sessions and a community walk or bike ride.( AKRON, Ohio -- Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study will host a conference in Barberton focused on initiatives to make Northeast Ohio more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.
