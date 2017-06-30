Akron launches residential property tax abatement program

Akron's new residential property tax abatement program exempts 100 percent of the added property value on any new home construction or new home renovation valued at about $5,000 or more, for 15 years. Akron's new residential property tax abatement program exempts 100 percent of the added property value on any new home construction or new home renovation valued at about $5,000 or more, for 15 years.( AKRON, Ohio - Akronites who built new homes or made qualifying renovations since April 24 can now apply for Akron's residential tax abatement program .

