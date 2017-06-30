Akron High Arts Festival to showcase works by visual artists, musicians, filmmakers
The High Arts Festival is open to visual artists, filmmakers and musicians. The music grand prize winner will be featured in a cabaret-style performance at Jilly's Music Room, and the winning song will be broadcast on 91.3 The Summit in October.
