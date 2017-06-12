West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Burglaries were reported in the 1100 block of Delia Avenue June 6; the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue June 6; the 1300 block of Nome Avenue June 7; the 1500 block of South Hawkins Avenue June 9; the 500 block of Treeside Drive June 10; the 1200 block of Roslyn Avenue June 11; and the 1300 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard June 12. Akron Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in locating Derrick Whatley, 33, of Madison Avenue, who is wanted for aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. On May 26, he allegedly entered an apartment in the 300 block of South Maple Street and pistol-whipped and strangled a woman inside before leaving with $75,000 from an inheritance check that had recently been cashed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.