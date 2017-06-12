West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: Burglaries were reported in the 1100 block of Delia Avenue June 6; the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue June 6; the 1300 block of Nome Avenue June 7; the 1500 block of South Hawkins Avenue June 9; the 500 block of Treeside Drive June 10; the 1200 block of Roslyn Avenue June 11; and the 1300 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard June 12. Akron Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in locating Derrick Whatley, 33, of Madison Avenue, who is wanted for aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. On May 26, he allegedly entered an apartment in the 300 block of South Maple Street and pistol-whipped and strangled a woman inside before leaving with $75,000 from an inheritance check that had recently been cashed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|barbertonian
|188
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's
|Jun 5
|A dad
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC