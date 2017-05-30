University of Akron researcher named ...

University of Akron researcher named finalist for national Young Scientists award

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Matthew Becker is the only scientist at an Ohio college or university named as a finalist for the national Blavatnik Awards. The honor recognizes leaders in life sciences, physical sciences and engineering and chemistry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
News Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08) May 19 Hippies 183
News West Side Neighborhood Watch May 19 Blue 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,477,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC