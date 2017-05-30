University of Akron researcher named finalist for national Young Scientists award
Matthew Becker is the only scientist at an Ohio college or university named as a finalist for the national Blavatnik Awards. The honor recognizes leaders in life sciences, physical sciences and engineering and chemistry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC