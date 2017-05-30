The Akron Innerbelt's Future Could Be Decided By a Design Charrette
The future of Akron's Innerbelt highway could be determined by a group of the city's artists and designers who are meeting tomorrow. Akron-based architect Craig Thompson is expecting about three-dozen people to brainstorm ideas for the 30 acres that will be available once the roadway downtown is removed over the next few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC