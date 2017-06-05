Symposium features tours, focus on ar...

Symposium features tours, focus on archiving

17 hrs ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

The Midwest Garden History & Design Preservation Symposium is set for June 21-22, according to Bath resident Kathie VanDevere, who is chairing the event. "We are trying to establish the norms for preservation and restoration and replication of the buildings and properties that we have now, and we will do that by researching the past, documenting it and archiving it either with the Western Reserve Historical Society, Akron-Summit County Public Library or The University of Akron," VanDevere said.

