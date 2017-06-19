Support high as mayor details spendin...

Support high as mayor details spending for proposed income tax

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

Chief James Nice shares a laugh about needing an air conditioner in the room on Thursday at Fire Station No. 2 in Akron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mitt Romney surges, leads Obama in polls (Oct '12) 2 hr Black Appalachia 10
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) 18 hr Buffalo 204
News Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08) Wed jennifer 19
News Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08) Jun 15 barbertonian 188
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
Playing with mercury at decker. School in 70's Jun 5 A dad 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC